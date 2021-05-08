Stranger Things-Themed Escape Room Opening

Cryptic Escape Rooms, located in Manchester, U.K., recently debuted Secrets of the Upside Down, a Stranger Things-inspired experience that’s open now.

The synopsis says: “A young boy has disappeared under mysterious circumstances and strange supernatural events have occurred ever since he vanished. The lights flicker and the walls stretch, someone or something is trying to break through. You and your team have been sent to find the boy and stop whatever is trying to break through from the other dimension.”

The escape room also has the Indiana Jones-esque Temple of the Forbidden Eye and Hillhouse Haunting for fans of haunted houses, horror and the supernatural.

Visit www.crypticescaperooms.com/manchester to learn more.