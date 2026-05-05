Stranger Things Arcade Shipping to Distributors Now

Raw Thrills just announced the global launch of Stranger Things Arcade, a family-friendly redemption game that allows up to four players to “fight the demogorgons and save the kids at the top-secret Hawkins Lab, Starcourt Mall and the mysterious Upside Down.”

Based on the most-watched Netflix series in the company’s history, Stranger Things has been a Top 10 series in almost every market around the world.

“It has redefined pop culture with its strong retro nostalgia and talented cast,” Raw Thrills said. “Now, we’re turning that supernatural energy into a physical, tactile gaming phenomenon. Prepare for a crowd-pulling spectacle that blends nostalgic ’80s vibes with the most advanced arcade technology.”

With powerful IP appeal, family-friendly action and engineered for nonstop uptime using their proprietary Thrill-Scan ball sensing system, Raw Thrills said that Stranger Things Arcade will be “the ultimate game-changer.”

The game is officially shipping to distributors worldwide. Contact them for more details and visit www.rawthrills.com to see Stranger Things Arcade.