Stone 8 Tap House Under New Ownership

Stone 8 Tap House, a bowling alley with a game room in Clyde, N.Y., recently came under new ownership. Chris Van Fleet and Chuck Youells purchased the venue from Don and Norma Lancaster, according to the Finger Lakes Times.

The facility has six bowling lanes and a recently renovated cornhole area, game room, bar and restaurant. It had been closed since spring when the sale was finalized and reopened in August.

The new owners have plans to host bowling and cornhole leagues and tournaments, and also will expand the game room, which they relocated to an addition they put on the building. More information is available at www.stone8taphouse.com.