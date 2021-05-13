Stidham’s Axe Throwing Opens in North Carolina

Dylan Stidham and Kristin Hamm will open Stidham’s Axe Throwing in Morganton, N.C., tomorrow, May 14.

According to the News Herald, the venue will also offer billiards, foosball and other entertainment. “We are going to be operating seven days a week,” Stidham said. “We will be offering axe throwing, access to pool tables, foosball tables, darts, cornhole boards and a jukebox.”

The owners say it will be welcome to everyone, including families with children. Beer will be served once they get their alcohol permit later this month. “We want to try and keep the business family-friendly, that’s why we will only be serving beer and not operating a full bar,” Stidham added. “We want people to be able to bring their kids to be able to throw and play pool and just enjoy the scenery and stuff.” Learn more at www.facebook.com/stidhamsaxethrowing.