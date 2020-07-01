Steve Schulman Retires

With 48 years in the amusement industry – and the last 32 year as vice president of HMS Monaco – Steve Schulman announced his retirement from the company as of July 1.

“I’ve enjoyed knowing and working with all of you these many years, and I’m very appreciative of the trust that you placed in me as well as your ongoing business,” Schulman wrote. “I hope you continue to work with Ira and HMS in the future as a lot of exciting things are happening. Having them as your supplier is going to give you more opportunity than ever before.”

HMS Monaco was just purchased by A&A Global Industries, but will continue operating as a division of A&A.

If you’d like to keep in touch with Steve, you can reach him at 917-304-1986 or [email protected].