Maryland’s Steve Koenigsberg Passes Away

The industry has lost another of its veterans in the passing of Maryland’s Steve Koenigsberg at his home in Towson, Maryland, on Friday, Nov. 5, after a battle with lung cancer. He was just three weeks shy of his 75th birthday.

Steve was best known in this industry from his years running the Baltimore-based dealership, State Sales & Service, as well as from when he was president of the AAMA (1993-1995). Of that time, wrote Betson Baltimore’s Nick Sarioglou, “many in the industry will remember when Steve testified before Congress over video game violence.” He added that Steve was “a gifted person and incredible human being who was recognized with many awards over his career.” Nick also shared that Steve retired as Vice President of Clinical Service, Orthopedics, Surgery & Anesthesiology at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital.

Steve is survived by his wife Eileen and children Nina (Jason) Levy and Sarah Valenziano (Miles Widstrom); brother Dr. Edward Koenigsberg; grandchildren, Max Widstrom, Charlotte Widstrom, Temper Levy and Livia Widstrom; and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Anita and David Koenigsberg; brother, Dr. Herbert Koenigsberg; and sister-in-law, Beverly Koenigsberg.

