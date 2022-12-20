Stern Steps Down as CEO, Will Remain Board Chairman; O’Donnell, Sax-Eldridge Retire

Gary Stern, founder of Stern Pinball, announced he will step down as CEO but will continue to serve as chairman of the board and remains a controlling shareholder of the company along with Dave Peterson, who will continue to serve as vice chairman of the board.

They will also serve in executive roles on a project basis. Seth Davis, who joined the company as president in October 2021, will now take on the additional role of CEO.

In other company moves, Michael O’Donnell will retire as Stern Pinball’s CFO after 35 years of service. He, too, will remain a large shareholder and continue to serve on the board, and will lead special projects and assist with the transition of the CFO role.

The new CFO is Nick Parfitt, a native of South Africa who brings more than 20 years of broad financial, accounting, strategic and growth management experience to the company. Parfitt most recently was the finance lead for nVenia and previously worked with Fortune Brands at Jim Beam Inc. and MillerKnoll, Inc.

Additionally, Shelley Sax-Eldridge – one of Stern Pinball’s longest serving employees – announced her retirement after more than 36 years. She started as an administrative assistant to Gary Stern and became the company’s logistics manager.

