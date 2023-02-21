Stern Signs Leases, Expanding Facilities

Stern Pinball recently signed new leases for research and development, office and manufacturing space in Elk Grove Village, Ill., that will more than double the company’s physical size.

According to Ray Tanzer, VP of special projects, Stern will leave its current 106,000-sq.-ft. home on Lunt Avenue and move to a 163,875-sq.-ft. space in Q2 or Q3 2023 at 1001 Busse Rd. That will act as the company’s headquarters with space for product development, manufacturing and distribution. The building also has about 55,000 sq. ft. of office space for many of the company’s roughly 450 employees. FedEx leases the rest of that 268,494-sq.-ft. warehouse.

Tanzer said it was also important to have about 350 car parking spaces at the facility to accommodate Stern’s continually expanding workforce.

Stern Pinball has also leased the entire 65,340-sq.-ft. building at 1275 Touhy Ave., which will be additional manufacturing space. The company first moved to Elk Grove Village from nearby Melrose Park in a 2015 expansion. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.