Stern Selling Play Strong Face Masks for Players, Operators

As Stern Army locations and other facilities worldwide start to reopen, Stern Pinball says it has you covered – literally. The company is selling face masks with their #PlayStrong messaging and logo.

“We realize this is a challenging time for operators, location and families, and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Our hope is that these PlayStrong masks featuring iconic Stern branded artwork will provide comfort and safety to all pinball fans worldwide.”

The masks, available for purchase here, feature three layers of cotton with a polyester front, which the company says makes it comfortable and easy to breathe through. A portion of the proceeds will go to AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares Foundation as well as AAMA’s Charitable Foundation. Learn more about the Stern lineup at www.sternpinball.com.