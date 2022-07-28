Stern Rocks San Diego Comic-Con

Stern Pinball wowed attendees of the annual San Diego, Calif., Comic-Con International event with appearances by rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and legendary comic artist Todd McFarland. The pinball maker once again set up a mini pinball arcade at their booth annual comic enthusiast show held at the San Diego Convention Center from July 21-24.

Stern’s Zach Sharpe said Osbourne’s appearance was historic and record-breaking. “He set a record for the largest signing on the convention room floor with fans lined up for hours alongside iconic artist, Todd McFarlane,” he said. It was a big deal indeed with the Stern booth collaboration generating over 100 pieces of media coverage, including being highlighted by Reuters and Entertainment Tonight. Attached are a few pictures and a video recap of this year’s massive success at San Diego Comic-Con at the Stern Pinball booth!