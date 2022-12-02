Stern Releases More Pinball Code Updates

Stern Pinball recently released code 1.02 for Godzilla and code 1.02 for Rush. For both games, the code is for the Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models, and contain game enhancements, additional polish, game adjustments and bug fixes.

All code updates and files are available at www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code.

Stern also reminded operators that Insider Connected QR reader upgrade kits are now available. They cost $199.99 each. Click here to shop and learn more or visit www.sternpinball.com.