Stern Promotes Ryan Cravens

Ryan Cravens has been promoted to general manager of parts, accessories and merchandise at Stern Pinball, reporting to chief revenue officer John Buscaglia.

According to Stern, Ryan has more than 27 years of experience in the amusement and gaming industries, including the past two years serving as the company’s director of North America commercial sales, “where he innovated the commercial distribution channel through arcade bars, FECs and street operations.”

“Stern is committed to investing in all of our pinball products, especially the parts, accessories and merchandise business,” remarked CEO Gary Stern. “Ryan has unique perspectives on product innovation, ecommerce expansion, pricing strategies and aggressive street marketing tactics to take this entire business to the next level worldwide.” Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.