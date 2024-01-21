Stern Pinball’s Seth Davis Wins Innovation Award

The New Jersey-based Business Intelligence Group recently named 11 executives, 47 companies and 108 products as leaders and winners of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards, including Stern Pinball president and CEO Seth Davis.

“Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud to reward the products, people and companies helping to improve the lives of so many people.”

The annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products and people that are “bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.”

See more at www.bintelligence.com.