Stern Pinball’s Raymond Davidson Defending No. 1 at World Championship

Raymond Davidson, a software engineer with Stern Pinball, was recently featured on the CBS News website. The No. 1 ranked pinball player will be defending his slot at the World Pinball Championship this week in Fort Myers, Florida. Davidson, 29, has won the world championship event twice before.

This year’s World Pinball Championship, the 17th annual hosted by the International Flipper Pinball Assn., will be the first since 2019.

It will feature 64 of the world’s greatest players from more than 20 countries. The event used rankings from Jan. 1, 2020 to determine most of the qualifiers for the event. Learn more information at www.ifpapinball.com.