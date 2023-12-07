Stern Pinball’s Quest-A-Palooza on Insider Connected This Month

Throughout December, Stern Pinball is conducting their “Quintessential Quotidian Quirky Quest-A-Palooza,” featuring five new quests and 29 unique profile badges through their Insider Connected Platform.

There are “7 Days of 007” on the James Bond machine; “12 Days of Kaiju” with Godzilla; and “Defeat of the Symbiotes” on their new Venom game.

In other Stern news, Leaderboards for Foo Fighters are now live. The company also named Pile ‘O Bones in Saskatchewan, Canada, as their Brewery of the Month.