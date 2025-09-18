Stern Pinball’s New Star Wars Makes the Rounds

Star Wars: Fall of the Empire, the newly-released Stern Pinball machine, is available now and will be at all sorts of industry events starting today, Sept. 19, reports Zach Sharpe, Stern’s director of marketing.

Among the opportunities for people to get their hands on the game are today’s Northwest Amusement Showcase in Portland, Oregon, and The Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown, which runs in Denver from today through Sunday, Sept. 21.

Other upcoming chances to play the game will be at the Pinball Expo in Chicagoland from Oct. 15-18 and back in Portland from Oct. 17-19 at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo.