Stern Pinball’s New Star Wars Game Launches

Star Wars: Fall of the Empire, the newest Stern Pinball machine, was recently unveiled by the company.

“Star Wars is one of the most iconic franchises in entertainment history and bringing it to life with a fresh take in our new pinball machine is a dream come true for our team who grew up as fans,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “At Stern Pinball, we always want to deliver an immersive, high-energy experience for our players, and there’s no better way to do that than with Star Wars.”

The Star Wars: Fall of the Empire pinball games launch on Stern’s next-generation SPIKE 3 technology platform, the company said, which includes “a larger 18.5” full HD display with true color depth, along with a more powerful processor, and a new immersive audio system.”

To honor the original release of Star Wars in 1977, the pinball’s Limited Edition model will be limited to 770 games.

You can click here or visit www.sternpinball.com to learn more details about their newest machine and also see an official game trailer.