Stern Pinball’s JAWS Highlighting AEI Lineup

Stern Pinball will be in booth #213 at the March 18-21 Amusement Expo (the trade show portion of the event is March 20-21).

The company will be showcasing their Insider Connected leaderboards across all of their newest games, including JAWS, Venom, James Bond 007, Foo Fighters, Godzilla, Stranger Things and Avengers: InfinityQuest.

Representing the pinmaker will be Gary Stern, Seth Davis, John Buscaglia, Erik Gilly, Ryan Cravens, Evan Kirby and Pat Powers.

In the meantime, visit them at www.sternpinball.com.