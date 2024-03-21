Stern Pinball’s JAWS Gets New Mode in Code

Stern Pinball has posted new JAWS code v0.87.0 for their Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models, according to the company. The code includes the all new Super Cast N’ Catch mini-wizard mode.

The new mode consists of three stages – lock-a-ball, cast n’ catch and jackpot. For the Premium and Limited Edition games, there’s also a new selection display to pick your Wheel Award as well as the Radio Target’s ability to spot shots in modes, Stern noted.

The code also contains additional polish, game adjustments and bug fixes. Learn more and download the code at www.sternpinball.com.