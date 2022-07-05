Stern Pinball’s Insider Upgrade Kits Available

Upgrade kits for Stern Pinball’s Insider Connected platform are now available online at the company’s web shop. Go to www.shop.sternpinball.com for more info.

The Insider Connected upgrade kits are available for pro and premium games – both at a cost of $199.99. (The premium upgrade kit also allows you to upgrade limited-edition units.)

The kit includes an instruction manual, QR reader, stickers, cables a USB dongle and more. Insider Connected allows players to “enhance and extend your engagement with Stern home games or in commercial environments.” Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.