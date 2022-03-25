Stern Pinball’s Insider Connected Wins Award

At Amusement Expo, Stern Pinball won an AMOA Innovator Award for Insider Connected, which the game maker calls “the greatest technological advance to pinball in decades.”

Insider Connected lets players track scores and offers new achievements for connected pinball machines, which now include every new game Stern makes. Through mobile phones or computers, players can access their profiles, post scores, find the locations of connected machines or explore pinball activities in their area.

“Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines,” said chairman and CEO Gar Stern. “Operators are benefiting greatly from new tools to drive play and maintain games.” Learn more at www.insider.sternpinball.com.