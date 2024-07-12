Stern Pinball’s Freres Retires, Napoli Made Art Director

Stern Pinball has announced the retirement of their long-tenured pinball artist and art director Greg Freres, whose nearly 40-year career has left “an indelible mark on pinball enthusiasts worldwide,” Stern said.

Freres has long been an icon of the industry. He was inducted into the Pinball Expo Hall of Fame back in 2004. Stern reported that Freres is perhaps best known for his artwork on the Elvira pinball trilogy and added, “Greg’s work continues to be celebrated for its innovation, humor and meticulous attention to detail.”

“It has been an incredible journey filled with creativity and camaraderie,” Freres remarked. “I am immensely thankful for the opportunities I’ve had to bring joy to so many through my artwork.”

Under Greg’s tutelage, Stern Pinball has also announced the appointment of Sebastian Napoli as their new art director. He brings more than 15 years of experience working in creative design, most recently serving as the creative director for Popskull and Havas.

“Through his education from The Art Institutes, Sebastian will contribute and lead a fresh perspective and energy to help continue creating the most beautiful pinball machines in the world,” the company touted. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.