Stern Pinball Wins TWIPY Awards

Stern Pinball took home a whole bunch of TWIPY Awards from the recent Texas Pinball Festival, where this year’s event took place from March 25-27.

The big This Week in Pinball Awards that Stern won were for Game of the Year (Godzilla) and Favorite Accessory (Insider Connected).

They also won awards in the following categories: Best Playfield Gameplay and Layout; Best Toys and Gimmicks; Best Animations and Display; Best Lightshow; Best Theme; Best Theme Integration; Best Artwork; the Lyman Sheats Award for Best Rules; Best Callouts; and Best Music and Sound Effects. See the full results at www.twipys.com.