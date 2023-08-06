Stern Pinball Welcomes Jeremy Packer to Squad

The always-growing Stern Pinball has tapped Jeremy Packer to join the company as a project artist. The former principle at Zombie Yeti Studios, Packer worked as the lead artist for the newest line of Venom games, which features a collection of his hand-drawn comic book style artwork.

His portfolio features many Stern Pinball games, including Foo Fighters, Ghostbusters, Deadpool, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Godzilla, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Iron Maiden.

“Jeremy’s work speaks for itself and it’s no surprise that the games he works on wins award after award for having the best artwork,” said Stern CEO and president Seth Davis. “We’re beyond excited to add his tremendous talent to the team and already look forward to sharing his upcoming work on future games around the world.”