Stern Pinball Walking Dead Remastered Accessories Out Now

In collaboration with AMC Networks, Stern Pinball just announced a full line of The Walking Dead Remastered pinball machine accessories compatible with the Premium and Limited Edition models of the game.

One of the accessories is the Governor’s Fishtank Topper, which is based on the topper from the 2014 release and features improved art and 45 LED lights.

Among others are the illuminated Zombie Head Shooter Knob, the Speaker Expression Lighting System and Expression Lights Side Armor.

Click here or visit www.sternpinball.com to see what’s available.