JAWS code v0.88.0 has been released by Stern Pinball for their Pro, Premium and Limited-Edition models. It includes the all-new 4th of July mini-wizard mode, which begins once a player completes all of the game’s Shark Encounter modes.

The code also contains updated Bounty Hunt perks, additional polish, game adjustments and bug fixes. Operators can automatically download and update game code through the Insider Connected platform.

Files are available at: www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code.