Stern Pinball Updates Insider Connected Platform

Stern Pinball recently shared some Insider Connected updates that will further immerse players into the pinball experience. For one, the company has added a high score percentile tracker that shows players how they stack up against other players on each game.

Also, a new update to the player profile allows users to compare their XP meter with that of other players.

Stern also recently shared a video that highlights Insider Connected in use at Enterrium, an entertainment center in Schaumburg, Ill. That business also played host to a welcome party at last year’s Pinball Expo. Learn more about Insider Connected at www.sternpinball.com.