Stern Pinball recently posted new code updates for 23 different games in anticipation of the upcoming Insider Connected Pinball Cup. More details are coming soon on the “epic pinball global showdown.”

Operators can automatically download and update game code installation through the Insider Connected platform.

Visit www.insider.sternpinball.com for more information. Code files are also available at www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code.