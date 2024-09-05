Stern Pinball Unveils X-Men Machine

Stern Pinball’s The Uncanny X-Men has been fully unveiled by the company this week. They released the game’s trailer here on their YouTube channel, and also shared a detailed presentation on Facebook featuring designer George Gomez.

The new game includes all your favorite characters – Wolverine, Professor X, Cyclops, Storm, Colossus, Beast, Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jean Grey, Bishop, Kitty Pryde and Magneto, “along with a supporting cast of allies and foes.”

The adventure “takes players to familiar X-Men locations,” too, including the Danger Room, Beast’s Lab, the X-Mansion and Genosha.

“X-Men is a time-honored franchise that Marvel and Stern fans love,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “It’s the superhero franchise that I grew up with. We’re excited for fans to experience the fun of The Uncanny X-Men pinball.”

Click here to read all about the new game on the company’s website, www.sternpinball.com.