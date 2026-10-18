Stern Pinball Unveils AC/DC Remastered

Stern Pinball just came out with their AC/DC Remastered game, a new take on the rock band whose albums have sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.

With this updated version, players can now rock out to eight new AC/DC songs added to the original 2012 game’s song list. There’s also six new selectable song modes. The company says “live concert footage and classic music videos spanning the history of the legendary band come to life on an 18.5” high-resolution SPIKE 3 display, bringing an added layer of energy to the experience.”

“AC/DC is one of the most iconic and beloved music-themed pinball games of all time, with a legacy that has resonated with players for more than a decade,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “With AC/DC Remastered,we’re proud to honor what made the original machine a classic while introducing refined updates and enhancements that bring this beloved game to a new generation of players.”

Click here to go to the game’s webpage at www.sternpinball.com.