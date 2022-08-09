Stern Pinball, TOHO Bring Godzilla Invitational

TOHO International and Stern Pinball will have the Godzilla Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational live tonight, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. Central time on TOHO’s YouTube channel.

You can watch as eight competitors “destroy each other in an action-packed, single-elimination bracket … all in hopes of bringing home a brand-new Stern Pinball Godzilla pinball machine.”

“Few things go together as well as Godzilla and Pinball,” said Chris Mowry, creative manager at TOHO International, Inc. “We’re excited to partner with Stern for this thrilling competition, and to showcase the beautiful Godzilla pinball machine. Both Stern and Godzilla fans should be sure to tune in!” Visit www.youtube.com/godzillatoho to watch the live event.