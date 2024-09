Stern Pinball’s brand-new game, The Uncanny X-Men, will officially unveil on their website today, Sept. 4, at 12 p.m. Central time. Only registered All-Access members will be able to make a purchase of the Limited Edition models of the game, the company noted.

Details on the game are scant aside from a 20-second teaser trailer that Stern posted to its YouTube page on Aug. 30.

Expect loads of new Marvel Universe fun from the new pinball game.