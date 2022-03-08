Stern Pinball to Show Rush, Insider at Expo

Stern Pinball will be at Amusement Expo next week in Las Vegas. They’ll be on the trade show floor from March 16-17 in booth #104 with their latest games and innovations – chief among them Rush and the Insider Connected system.

The pinball company will be showcasing Insider Connected (www.insider.sternpinball.com) across their newest hit games, including Rush (Pro and Premium model), Godzilla (Pro and Premium model), The Mandalorian (Pro and Premium model), Deadpool (Premium model) and Led Zeppelin (Pro model).

Stern will be represented at the show by Gary Stern, Seth Davis, John Buscaglia, Evan Kirby, Patrick Powers, Tylor Carson and Ryan Cravens. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.