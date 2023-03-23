Stern Pinball to Show Foo Fighters, James Bond

You can catch a game or two of pinball over at Stern Pinball’s AEI booth #A409. The company will showcase its latest games Foo Fighters and James Bond 007, as well as Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Jurassic Park, Deadpool and TMNT.

On those games, they’ll be highlighting their award-winning Insider Connected platform, which now features Leaderboards and a brand-new Location Map.

Stern will be represented by Seth Davis, Gary Stern, John Buscaglia, Ryan Cravens, Evan Kirby, Roper Fuentes, Patrick Powers and Pablo Padilla. If you have any questions before the show, head to www.sternpinball.com.