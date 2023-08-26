Stern Pinball to Release 30th Anniversary Jurassic Park

It’s a celebration 65 million years in the making!

Stern Pinball recently shared that they’ll have a 30th Anniversary Edition of Jurassic Park, which features a brand-new exterior art package, full-color mirrored backglass, upgraded audio and more. The game will be limited to 500 units globally. The team at Stern has also created a software update for all existing versions of the game.

“Jurassic Park is one of the most popular pinball games we’ve released, and for good reason,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “It’s an honor for us to champion such a beloved franchise with a new content update all fans can enjoy. There’s never been a better time to own or play Jurassic Park pinball.”

The update will have Co-Op Play, Team Play and a 30th Anniversary Insider Connected Quest, adding new dimensions to the game. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com or click here to see the trailer.