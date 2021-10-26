Stern Pinball to Honor Elvira with Special Machine

To honor Elvira’s 40 years as a pop culture icon, Stern Pinball will release a special 40th Anniversary Edition Elvira House of Horrors pinball game. Limited to 199 machines, the Elvira game will come with an exclusive autographed trading card mounted to the game.

Each purchase will also include an autographed copy of her autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark. The 40th anniversary machine is being manufactured with custom Paranormal Purple Sparkle powder coat, says Gary Stern. Elvira also gave Stern her dagger to mold a custom Elvira Dagger Shooter Knob into the game.

Like all Stern games moving forward, it’ll be equipped with the Insider Connected system, which allows players to interact with the pinball games in new ways. The game will be shown for the first time this week at Pinball Expo (Oct. 27-30). Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.