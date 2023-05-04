Stern Pinball to Attend Craft Brewers Conference

Stern Pinball will be among the companies at the Craft Brewers Conference held this week in Nashville (May 7-10). They’ll be located in booth #3058. Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Godzilla and more will be on tap at the booth. The pin maker will also highlight their new Insider Connected Leaderboards as well.

Stern’s Zach Sharpe recently wrote an article for Brewer Magazine about how pinball is “changing the game for breweries across the country,” so check that out (RePlay chatted with Stern Pinball CEO Seth Davis about the topic as part of our June cover story, so stay tuned for that as well!)

The company will be represented at the Craft Brewers Conference by Erik Gilly, Tylor Carson, Evan Kirby, Roper Fuentes and Patrick Powers. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.