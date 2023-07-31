Stern Pinball Team Expands Yet Again

Four more key Stern Pinball appointments were made recently, the company reported, and the team continues to grow. Tim Morrison was selected as technical service engineer; Julia Mistele as Senior Staff Accountant; Dave Hegge as Game Software Tester and Technician; and Kyle Spiteri as Technical Support Engineer.

“Stern is committed to investing in all facets of our business both external and internal,” said president and CEO Seth Davis. “We’re excited for the immediate positive impact Tim, Julia, Dave and Kyle will bring to the Stern team as well as our customers.

Morrison has more than 25 years of industry experience, having worked at Namco repairing arcade games. Mistele has extensive knowledge regarding taxes, payroll, financial reporting and the like, having worked with LRS-Lakeshore Recycling Systems and others.

With a lifelong passion for pinball, Hegge brings his expertise as “one of the greatest competitive pinball players of all-time” to the software team. He’s been a pinball technician at Logan Arcade and other Chicagoland area arcades for more than 20 years. Spiteri has more than 10 years of tech experience, including at the Pacific Pinball Museum and operating his own collection of games. He also previously worked for Stern distributor Pinball Pirate.