Stern Pinball Showcasing Insider Connected, Godzilla

Stern Pinball will be in booth #424 at IAAPA Expo next week in Orlando. They’ll be showing operators their new Insider Connected system, which the company call “the greatest advance to pinball in decades.”

The pinmaker will also have their newest game Godzilla on display – both the Pro and Premium models. Additionally, they’ll feature The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jurassic Parkand Deadpool.

Stern will be represented in the booth by Gary Stern, Seth Davis, John Buscaglia, Evan Kirby, Patrick Powers, Doug Skor, Waison Cheng and Ryan Cravens. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.