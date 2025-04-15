Stern Pinball Serves Up King Kong Game

King Kong: Myth of Terror Island is the newest game from Stern Pinball. Designed by the company’s Keith Elwin and with art from the company’s new art director Jeremy Packer (aka Zombie Yeti), this King Kong game puts players into the Terror Island world.

In the gameplay, players join Ann Darrow, Jack Driscoll and Karl Denham on their journey to the island, which results in King Kong traveling back to New York City with “disastrous (and fun) consequences.”

The pinball features four flippers, four bank drop targets with a hidden standup target and original animations, music, sounds and speech. Additional art was made by Kevin O’Connor and Greg Freres. Custom speech was provided by Brian “Q” Quinn, Rick Zieff, Peter Mackenzie and Scott Mosenson.

“King Kong has been a true staple of pop culture for decades, and we’re so excited for players to experience his larger-than-life persona through pinball,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “We can’t wait for players to take on the eighth wonder of the world in this completely original interpretation of this legend that is designed perfectly for pinball.”

See more at www.sternpinball.com. Watch the trailer of the game here.