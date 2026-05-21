Stern Pinball Rolls Out Transformers Machine

Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye is now available from the makers at Stern Pinball in Pro (pictured below), Premium and Limited Edition models.

“The Transformers franchise has inspired generations with its timeless battle between good and evil,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “With Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye pinball, we’ve created a machine that dynamically changes before your eyes, delivers groundbreaking gameplay, legendary music and the ultimate showdown fans have been waiting for.”

Players in the game “join Optimus Prime and the Autobots in their mission to stop Megatron and the Decepticons from stealing Earth’s energy, conquering Cybertron and dominating the universe.”

The playfield includes a fully animatronic Megatron robot toy with an articulated fusion cannon that rotates and fires pinballs back at players. Soundwave’s cassette deck locks pinballs before launching them into high-intensity action while a custom sculpted Optimus Prime robot bash toy stands ready for battle.

Click here to learn more or visit www.sternpinball.com.