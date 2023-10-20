Stern Pinball Reveals New Elvira: Blood Red Kiss Edition

To celebrate the “official Queen of Halloween,” Stern Pinball just announced the special Elvira’s House of Horrors: Blood Red Kiss Edition. Limited to 500 units, the game gives a “dazzling new look to the beloved vintage series.”

The new cabinet will feature a red sparkle printing effect throughout – from the backglass and playfield to the plastics and bottom arch. The Blood Red Kiss Edition will also include the bejeweled Elvira’s Dagger Shooter Knob and an exclusive autographed Blood Red Kiss Edition signature card.

All existing versions of Elvira’s House of Horrors pinball machines will also get some software updates. There’s more video footage, all-new speech and a Pew Pew Pew Frenzy mode.

“Elvira is a horror icon who’s been delighting fans for over 40 years, and we’re thrilled to continue celebrating her legacy,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “We can’t wait for all Elvira fans to get their claws on all these fun new updates.”

Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.