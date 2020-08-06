Stern Pinball Reveals Heavy Metal Soundtrack

Following the announcement of their new limited-edition Heavy Metal pinball machine, celebrating the magazine of the same name, Stern has now revealed the soundtrack to the game, which features 12 songs.

In order, the songs include Veteran of the Psychic Wars by Blue Oyster Cult; Takin’ a Ride (Heavy Metal) by Soundswitch; World of Fantasy by Helloween; Cosmic Power of the Infinite Shred Machine by Dragonforce; Heavy Metal by Justice; Midnight Flyer by The Night Flight Orchestra; I Must Be Dreamin’ by Cheap Trick; a cover of Sammy Hagar’s Heavy Metal by Sebastian Bach ft. Brendon Small; At the Edge of Time by Blind Guardian; Space Police by Edguy; Sky is Mine by Amorphis; and Lightyears from Home by Primal Fear.

Watch the teaser video of the new Heavy Metal game here. Visit www.sternpinball.com for more information, or visit www.incendium.online, where the game will be exclusively available.