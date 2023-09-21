Stern Pinball Releases Updates for Foo Fighters

Version 0.97 of Foo Fighters was recently released by Stern Pinball – offering players new modes and the latest code.

The company, which released new code for its Pro, Premium and Limited-Edition models, said the update comes with numerous game enhancements like the brand-new Wizard Mode, another mode called The Final Battle and an all-new music track – Rescued.

Like always, their new code also adds “additional polish, game adjustments and bug fixes.” Stern encourages players to subscribe to their YouTube page (click here), where they’ll soon feature this new code in action with their design team.

Head to www.sternpinball.com for more.