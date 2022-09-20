Stern Pinball Releases Code Updates for Games

Stern Pinball has posted code updates for Rush and Godzilla. The new Rush update was shown off by Jack Danger on the Dead Flip Pinball Twitch channel yesterday, Sept. 20, while the Godzilla update will be detailed tonight, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. Central time at www.twitch.tv/deadflip.

The Rush code contains numerous game enhancements, additional polish, game adjustments and bug fixes, Stern reported. Meanwhile, Godzilla got a game enhancement that includes the King of the Monsters Wizard Mode.

Learn about all of the pinmakers updates at www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code. There are code updates available today for all other 16 Stern commercial LCD pinball machines that include several Insider Connected improvements and bug fixes.