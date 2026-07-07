Stern Pinball Releases Code for Five Games

Stern Pinball recently fixed some bugs on five of their games. Now available is: Deadpool code v1.16.0, Iron Maidencode v1.18.0, Beatles code v1.29.0, Led Zeppelin code v1.22.0 and Elvira’s House of Horrors code v1.13.0.

As always, operators of those machines can get the updates at www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code.

Automatically download and update game code installation through their Insider Connected platform. Per Stern: