Stern Pinball Releases Code for Five Games

Stern Pinball recently fixed some bugs on five of their games. Now available is: Deadpool code v1.16.0, Iron Maidencode v1.18.0, Beatles code v1.29.0, Led Zeppelin code v1.22.0 and Elvira’s House of Horrors code v1.13.0.
As always, operators of those machines can get the updates at www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code.
Automatically download and update game code installation through their Insider Connected platform. Per Stern:
1. Open the coin door and press the black/enter button to enter Test Mode.
2. Using the 4 buttons on the coin door, navigate to the Stern Insider Connected Setup menu.
3. Using the 4 buttons on the coin door, navigate down to the Software Update menu.
4. If a software update is available, this page will give you the option to download and install it manually. From this menu you can also select to install these updates automatically.