Stern Pinball has posted new James Bond 007 code (v0.84.0) for its latest Pro, Premium and Limited-Edition models of the game. The code contains numerous game enhancements, adjustments and bug fixes.

The company also announced it has released code v1.23.0 for their Star Wars game. Code updates and files are always available at www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code.

Operators and home players can automatically download and update game code installation through Stern’s Insider Connected platform.