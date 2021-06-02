Stern Pinball Receives Manufacturer Award

And the 2021 Best of Elk Grove Village Award in the Manufacturers category goes to… Stern Pinball! The pinball maker was recently given the award by the Illinois town where they’re based.

Each year, the award program “identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.” Stern Pinball is that company this year – using the silverball to enhance the positive image of their community.

According to Stern, the award program focuses on quality over quantity, and notes that winners are determined based on the information gathered internally by the Elk Grove Village Award Program and data provided by third parties. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.