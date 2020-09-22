Stern Pinball Readies Its TMNT Invitational Event

Today, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. Central time, take a look at Stern Pinball’s inaugural Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Heads-Up Pinball Invitational. The event, featuring the new Stern game, will be streamed on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Twitch pinballer Jack Danger, Stern Pinball’s software engineering and top-ranked player Tim Sexton, and Imoto Arcade will host and commentate, interacting with eight players battling their way through a single-elimination bracket.

“We are excited for this one-of-a-kind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball tournament experience,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Spectators will not be disappointed watching this action-packed pinball tournament featuring some of the world’s best pinball players competing for a brand-new game.” Learn more about the event at www.sternpinball.com.