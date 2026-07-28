Stern Pinball Promotes Brian Whitfield to CFO

Brian Whitfield, who has served as Stern Pinball’s controller of SPI since February 2023, was recently promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Whitfield was previously an audit partner with RSM US for 14 years.

“We’re delighted to welcome Brian to our executive ranks,” said CEO Seth Davis. “His prior experience with RSM and Stern Pinball combined with his love of pinball will serve him well in his new role.”

Whitfield has CPA status in Illinois, California and Colorado. It was at the University of Colorado where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting, as well as a master’s in accounting.